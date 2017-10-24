A reader sent in a video of a school bus that appeared to be pushed off the road by a white sedan around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

VC: Lynette Nelson-Peavy

One witness said the white vehicle was heading south and turned in front of the school bus. The school bus then went over the guardrail and into ditch.

The reader who sent in the video said she wasn’t sure if there were students on the bus.

There were no ambulances on scene at the time of the video.

The accident occurred between Kulianahakoi and Waipualani.