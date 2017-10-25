Starting Oct. 29, the best windsurfers from across the globe will come to Maui for the International Windsurfing Tour’s annual Aloha Classic at Ho‘okipa Beach Park.

Some of the world’s best will be joined by Maui’s biggest names including Kai Lenny, two-time Aloha Classic Champion, and current tour leader Morgan Noireaux and eight-time World Champion Kevin Pritchard for the final and biggest event of the 2017 IWT season.

All riders will participate in a range of off-water activities including the traditional opening ceremony, free windsurfing lessons for kids, and a beach clean up.

The contest will start on Saturday, Oct. 28 with evening check-in and registration for all competitions from 6-9 p.m. at Rock & Brews. On Sunday, Oct. 29 the Opening Blessing Ceremony will take place at Ho’okipa Beach Park.

The contest event window takes place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 12