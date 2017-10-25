Kekoa Enomoto will discuss Makahiki season and the 2018 Hawaiian moon calendar during a free public mini-lecture at the Kēōkea nursery site on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The lecture is part of the bi-monthly Kēōkea Farmers Market which offers garden-fresh produce from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and last Saturdays of the month, through Dec. 30.

The first 20 participants of the mini-lecture will receive a free wall-size moon calendar, one per household. Event organizers ask attendees to bring chairs or blankets for seating.

The mini-lecture series on farming and ranching related topics will continue on Nov. 25 with “Pa`i `Ai (pounded poi): Thanksgiving Demo/Sampling” by Norman Abihai, to be staged at Kēōkea Marketplace, Mile Marker 17 of Kula Highway.

Two native Hawaiian nonprofits — the Kēōkea Homestead Farm Lots Association and Pa`upena Community Development Corp. — co-sponsor the market and lectures.

The Kēōkea association represents Maui’s only agricultural homestead, encompassing 65 two-acre lots dedicated to sustainable, subsistence farming. The group will also present the annual Holiday Crafts at Kēōkea event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. at Kēōkea Marketplace.