Lumeria Maui will host a Halloween Pumpkin Carving Contest at the hotel’s farm-to-table restaurant The Wooden Crate on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy light refreshments (locally sourced crudités, organic hummus, house made cupcakes, popcorn, lemonade, chilled black tea and water) while carving.

All contestants will be provided with carving tools and a homegrown pumpkin from Kula Country Farms. Carving will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will end promptly at 3:30 p.m. for judging.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner with the best pumpkin will win lunch for four at the Wood Crate, an $80 value.

“People have been carving gourds as lanterns for hundreds of years,” said Lumeria general manager Kalani Nakoa. “We are pleased to partake in this age-old tradition and to help people unleash their inner artist for this fun family event.”

Tickets are $20 per adult; $12 for children 6 to 12 years; and free for ages 5 and under. Reservations are required, click here to reserve a spot. Parking is free.

Lumeria Maui is located at 1813 Baldwin Ave. between Pā‘ia and Makawao towns. For more information, click here.