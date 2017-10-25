AD
Maui Crime Stoppers Seeks Help in Stolen Jewelry Case

October 25, 2017, 4:20 PM HST (Updated October 25, 2017, 4:20 PM) · 0 Comments
Maui Police Department is requesting help from the public regarding jewelry that was stolen from a Lahaina residence on Oct. 18, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The following photographs depict the family heirlooms, Niʻihau shell leis and other jewelry items that were stolen.

    Maui Police Department is requesting help from the public regarding jewelry stolen in a burglary from a Lahaina residence on Oct. 18, 2017. between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

    Among the items taken was a custom pendant made with a military medal depicting an eagle.

    Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact the Maui Police Department non-emergency number at (808)244-6400, 911 in an emergency or Detective Audra Sellers at (808) 270-4351.

    Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966. Refer to case 17043961.

    Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.

