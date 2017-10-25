Maui Electric crews are still working on restoring electricity in the Koali area of Hāna.

The Department of Water Supply says that due to the lack of electricity, the booster pump in the Koali area is not functioning.

DWS is requesting that all consumers in the area conserve water until 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

The department apologies for any inconvenience and asks residents to call the 24-hour service line at 270-7633 if a water-related problem occurs or if there are any questions.