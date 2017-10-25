A Department of Water Supply crew is working on repairing a booster pump station that failed due to the storm. As a result, the Department is requesting that residents and businesses in Paia, Kuau, and Skill Village to immediately conserve water until further notice. A water tank will be placed at the Paia Gym on Baldwin Avenue for residents in the area.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause. Please call the 24-hour service line at 270-7633 if a water-related problem occurs or if there are any questions.