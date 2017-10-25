Staff Shortage Affects Some Wailuku Trash PickupsOctober 25, 2017, 7:50 AM HST (Updated October 25, 2017, 7:50 AM) · 1 Comment
Due to a staff shortage, a refuse route in the Wailuku area is being rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Affected areas in Wailuku include:
Waiehu Terrace
Country Estates (Puuohala Area)
Hawaiian Homes (PaUkukalo Area)
Kaae Road
Nukuwai Place
Ukali Street
Lipo Place
Lilihua Place
Kanai pLace
And all surrounding streets and roads.
The Department apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation.