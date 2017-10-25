Due to a staff shortage, a refuse route in the Wailuku area is being rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

Affected areas in Wailuku include:

Waiehu Terrace

Country Estates (Puuohala Area)

Hawaiian Homes (PaUkukalo Area)

Kaae Road

Nukuwai Place

Ukali Street

Lipo Place

Lilihua Place

Kanai pLace

And all surrounding streets and roads.

The Department apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation.