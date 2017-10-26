The National Weather Service in Honolulu will issue a High Surf Warning starting at midnight for North and West facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi and for North-facing shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

A large long period Northwest swell will build across Hawaiian waters tonight and Friday. Surf along North and West-facing shores of most islands will rise to Advisory levels after midnight then increase to warning levels early Friday morning. The swell will peak on Friday then slowly decline on Saturday.

Surf along North-facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi and Maui will rise to 12 to 20 feet after midnight and build to 25 to 32 feet on Friday.

A High Surf Advisory will start at midnight for West-facing shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

West-facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi and Maui will rise to 8 to 15 feet after midnight and build to 15 to 20 feet on Friday.

The swell will rise tonight, peak above warning levels on Friday, then gradually decrease on Saturday.

NWS says impacts are high and to expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, with very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could dace significant injury or death.

Surf along West-facing shores of Maui will build to 10 to 15 feet late tonight and Friday.

Impacts are moderate, expect strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials and exercise caution.