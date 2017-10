Maui police responded to 23 burglaries, 17 vehicle thefts and 21 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Oct. 15-21, 2017.

Burglaries decreased 8% from the week before when 25 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts were up 42% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 12.5% from the 24 break-ins reported the first week of October.

Of the 17 vehicle thefts, five have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

23 Burglaries

Kīhei

Sunday, Oct. 15, 5:37 a.m.: 300 block of Huku Lii Pl, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 3:25 p.m.: 100 block of E Lipoa St, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Oct. 20, 11:04 p.m.: 600 block of Malimali St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Pukalani

Sunday, Oct. 15, 5:36 a.m.: 2800 block Liholani St at Pukalani Golf Course maintenance building, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Oct. 16, 1:41 p.m.: 200 block of Pukalani St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 1:04 p.m.: 2900 block of Liholani St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Waiehu

Sunday, Oct. 15, 6:03 p.m.: 900 block of Hoomau St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Oct. 16, 9:53 p.m.: 700 block of Makiki St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Nāpili

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 4:24 p.m.: 100 block of Hui Dr E, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Oct. 20, 12:08 p.m.: 5100 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Makawao

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 10:54 p.m.: 100 block of Puaina Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailuku

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 12:38 p.m.: 200 block of Hooulu Ln, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Ha‘ikū

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 1:49 p.m.: 1300 block of W Kuiaha Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kā‘anapali

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 4:37 p.m.: 100 block of Halelo St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Oct. 19, 8:04 a.m.: 2500 block of Kā‘anapali Pkwy at KBH, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Oct. 19, 1:30 p.m.: 3445 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Kā‘anapali Shores

Lāna‘i

Thursday, Oct. 19, 9:50 a.m.: 800 block of Koali St, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kahului

Thursday, Oct. 19, 9:51 a.m.: 207 E Wakea Ave, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Oct. 20, 7:57 a.m.: 335 S Papa Ave, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, Oct. 20, 3:18 p.m.: 500 block of Kaimana St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kaunakakai

Saturday, Oct. 21, 9:50 a.m.: 100 block of Aahi Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Mā‘alaea

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10:32 a.m.: 100 block of Hauoli St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailuku

Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:28 p.m.: 500 block of Melemele St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

17 Vehicle Thefts

Kīhei

Monday, Oct. 16, 10:43 a.m.: 1450 S Kīhei Rd in southwest parking lot, M00564, 2015 Symg, Red

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 7:45 a.m.: 100 block of E Waipuilani Rd, MRE881, 2000 Pontiac GRA, White – RECOVERED

Thursday, Oct. 19, 10:01 p.m.: 2439 S Kīhei Rd at Rainbow Mall, MPD751, 2014 Chevrolet Cap, White

Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:34 p.m.: 480 Kenolio Rd at Southpointe, RWV663, 2013 Chevrolet, Silver

Saturday, Oct. 21, 12:38 p.m.: 94 Ehiku Loop at Hale Mahaolu, M01380, 2013 Ling, White

Kahului

Monday, Oct. 16, 7:01 a.m.: 600 block of Hina Ave, EJJ723, 1992 Honda Accord, Blue

Friday, Oct. 20, 7:36 a.m.: 300 block of Palama Dr, 837MVN, 2013 Genuine Cyl, White

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:31 p.m.: 275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at QKC, PDU069, 2005 Dodge, Gold – RECOVERED

Kā‘anapali

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 12:30 p.m.: 45 Kai Malina Pkwy at Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, M00750, 2016, White – RECOVERED

Lahaina

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 4:58 p.m.: 1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Safeway Lahaina, 183MVT, 200 Honda Cyl, Silver/Black

Spreckelsville

Friday, Oct. 20, 8:10 a.m.: 320 Paani Pl at Sugar Cove, MKT600, 2003 Lexus L47, Gray

Makawao

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10:10 p.m.: 100 block of Moolelo Pl, 813MCX, 1996 Ford F35, Black

Waikapū

Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:55 p.m.: 100 block of Kamahao Cir, MDX394, 1998 Toyota 4-Runner, Silver – RECOVERED

Lahaina

Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:07 p.m.: 1257 Front St at Honu Seafood and Pizza, LGS424, 2017 Hyundai Elantra, Tan

Kula

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m.: 3158 Lower Kula Rd at La Provence, LFY909, 2006 Honda Odyssey, Blue – RECOVERED

21 Vehicle Break-Ins

Hāna

Sunday, Oct. 15, 4:52 p.m.: Hāna Highway 360 between MP 16 and 17 area of Ke‘anae Arboretum, 2017 Dodge Caravan, White

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Oct. 15, 7:18 a.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Kahului

Monday, Oct. 16, 6:40 p.m.: 101 Pakaula St at Walmart, 2015 Chrysler 200, Gray

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2:41 p.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Rd, 1996 Jeep Cherokee, Black

Thursday, Oct. 19, 8:45 a.m.: 500 block of Kaulana St, 2014 Ford Fiesta, Gray

Kīhei

Monday, Oct. 16, 4:20 p.m.: 353 S Kīhei Rd at Mai Poina beach parking area, 2017 Nissan Sentra, Gray

Monday, Oct. 16, 6:39 p.m.: North Kīhei Rd at Kealia Boardwalk, 2016 Mazda 3, Red

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 6:56 p.m.: S Kīhei Rd at Keawakapu Beach south, 2002 Lexus RX300, Tan

Saturday, Oct. 21, 9:28 a.m.: 0-100 block of Uilani St, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Silver

Lahaina

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 10:14 a.m.: 245 Shaw St at Lahaina Aquatic Center, 2000 Lexus GS300, Silver

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6:25 p.m.: Dickenson St at Dickenson St parking lot, 2017 Nissan Altima, Silver

Saturday, Oct. 21, 12:04 p.m.: Front St/Prison St at Prison St parking lot, 1988 Ford E-150, White

Pā‘ia

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 9:58 p.m.: 142 Hāna Hwy in parking lot across Charley’s restaurant, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Thursday, Oct. 19, 6:25 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White

Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:01 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Mā‘alaea

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 4:35 p.m.: 192 Mā‘alaea Rd at Maui Ocean Center, 2017 Dodge Caravan, Silver

Wailea

Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:12 p.m.: 3572 Wailea Alanui Dr at Ulua Beach upper parking lot, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Green

Kapalua