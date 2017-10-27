Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel hosts the 27th Anniversary of Maui’s only children’s hula competition, Hula O Nā Keiki.

Open to students from around the world, the competition commemorates one of Hawaiʻi’s richest traditions and takes place Nov. 10-11, 2017.

Participants ranging from five to 17-year-olds will compete in their respective categories for coveted awards and titles, and the chance to win cash and prizes.

Entering as soloists or pālua (boy and girl pairs), contestants will perform kahiko (ancient) and ʻauana (modern) hula styles that reflect both traditional and personal interpretations of competition songs.

Dancers will be judged on their interview skills, chanting styles, dance performances and cultural appropriateness of costumes and adornments.

A new addition for 2017, ʻAuana songs must be in the Hawaiian language, written between 1970 to present and either about love for a person or honoring a particular place in Hawaiʻi. This year’s theme for pālua songs are Hapa Haole songs written between 1929-1959.

In its 27th year, the cultural competition continues to educate participants and attendees alike in Hawaiian traditions and perpetuates the culture so that the traditions can be carried forward. To complement the keiki hula competition, weekend festivities at the hotel include arts and crafts from all islands, cultural and hula workshops, and Hawaiian entertainment. On Sunday, the event will close with a special Sunday Champagne Brunch at the Tiki Terrace.

Special room rates will be available to each kumu and participating hālau. To qualify for these rates, the kumu must use a Hula O Nā Keiki Room Reservations form. This will be made available by the Competition Administrator once a hālau registration is completed.