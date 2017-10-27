The state Department of Land and Natural Resources today issued a statement in response to a Circuit Court ruling on aquarium fishing permits.

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Crabtree ruled today that, based upon a Hawaiʻi Supreme Court opinion issued on Sept. 6, 2017, existing permits for use of fine mesh nets to catch aquatic life for aquarium purposes are illegal and invalid. Judge Crabtree also ordered the DLNR not to issue any new permits pending environmental review.

In its statement today, officials with the DLNR said the department continues to believe that existing aquarium fishing practices are sustainable and environmentally sound.

The department also expressed appreciation for local businesses and families that depend on the industry for their livelihoods, but said it respects Judge Crabtree’s ruling and will fully comply so long as it remains in effect.