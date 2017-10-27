Maui police recovered drugs and stolen jewelry on Thursday during the arrest of a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Lahaina Patrol Division officers responded to the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel in West Maui for a possible domestic violence report involving a juvenile female in a room reported at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

Through investigation, officers determined that the room was rented by James Shamblin, 46, who had two outstanding warrants. Officers waited to apprehend Shamblin upon his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shamblin subsequently arrived at the hotel where he was arrested by officers under the strength of the warrants. Through further investigation, search warrants were obtained for a backpack Shamblin had in his possession as well as his hotel room safe.

As a result of the search, the police recovered: two loaded semi-automatic pistols, 51.93 grams of crystal methamphetamine, several illegal pills, $4,385.00 in US currency and antique coins and jewelry that were reported stolen in separate burglaries. The investigation into the related crimes is on-going.

In addition to the warrants, Shamblin was arrested and charged for the offenses of: Place to Keep Pistol, Use of Firearm in a Felony Drug Offense, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Place to Keep Ammunition, Registration of Firearm, Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony, Use of Firearm in a Felony Drug Offense, 3rd degree Promoting a Dangerous Drug, first degree Promoting a Dangerous Drug and second degree Theft.

His total bail was set at $431,000.