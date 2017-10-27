Halloween Cannery Kid’s Night will return on Oct. 31, at the Lahaina Cannery Mall.

Halloween kid’s night is a free event that features Halloween magic, trick-or-treating, face painting by Disney characters, and a keiki costume contest.

Magic will be provided by local favorite Holden Mowat at 5 p.m., with the costume contest to follow at 6 p.m. There will be a dozen prizes given away in four age groups (0-2, 3 & 4, 5-8, 9-12).

Families can trick-or-treat from store to store between 5 and 8:30 p.m. Disney facepainting characters will include Cinderella, Moana, Spider Man and Captain America. There will also be a photo opportunity with Frankenstein.

Lahaina Cannery Mall provides a safe, air-conditioned place for keiki and their families to celebrate Halloween. The shopping center would like to remind participants to wear costumes. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and goes to 8:30 p.m.