Members of the House Finance Committee continue their site visit on Maui with a stop today at Haʻikū Elementary School and the Maui Food Innovation Center at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Members have been touring various sites on island to view first hand several projects and programs supported by the legislature.

Earlier this week, Committee Chair Rep. Sylvia Luke and members attended a Department of Land and Natural Resources briefing on Haleakalā ecosystem protection and restoration.

Committee members hope to also to learn about additional concerns and needs facing the Maui community.