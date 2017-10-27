Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea hosts the 28th Annual Day of Hope Run on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The day’s events commence at 6:30 a.m., with a 10K Run / 5K Run & Walk along scenic Wailea Alanui, and finish on the resort’s Ocean Front Lawn. The event is the resort’s most highly anticipated fundraising event of the year, and the public is invited to participate. Proceeds go to the Pacific Cancer Foundation, Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children, and the American Cancer Society.

The run/walk is followed by a continental breakfast on the Ocean Front Lawn, where Master of Ceremonies, Howard “Dash” Dashefsky, Emmy Award-winning news anchor, will preside over the morning’s events.

Wigs for Kids will be on hand to lop off pony tails of 12 inches or longer to be made into real-hair wigs for children going through cancer treatment, and those who donate their hair will be treated to a haircut at The Salon at Four Seasons Resort Maui.

Children ages 3 to 12 years will enjoy the Keiki Dash on Wailea Beach. The day concludes with a traditional Hawaiian canoe ceremony to commemorate loved ones lost to cancer.

The Day of Hope is the culmination of year-around efforts of the Resort’s employee volunteers. Last year, the Resort donated over $55,000.

“We are proud to host this community event as part of our collective fight against cancer. It is especially important to us that the funds raised are allocated to assist patients here in Hawaiʻi, as so many of us have been touched by the devastating effects of this disease,” says General Manager and Regional Vice President Jean Claude Wietzel.

Participants can register now through Oct. 31 to secure the pre-registration rate of $50. Following that, from Nov. 1-11, registration is $60. To register for Day of Hope, visit www.dayofhopemaui.com.

This year, the Resort is amplifying fundraising efforts by auctioning luxury accommodation packages at the following properties: Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, Four Seasons Hotel New York, and Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora. Locally, bidders also will have the opportunity to win a private in-home 5-course dinner personally prepared by Spago Maui’s Executive Chef Peleg Miron. Visit biddingforgood.com/doh2017 to access these exclusive items.

Additionally, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, from 5 to 10 p.m., the Resort will host its inaugural Artist Showcase Under the Stars featuring the fine art of over 40 of Maui’s most notable artists. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on original art in the name of funding the fight against cancer.

For further details about all of the Resort’s fundraising efforts, email doh.maui@fourseasons.com or call 808.891.4100.