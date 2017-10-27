Top Maui Headlines – Oct. 27, 2017 Here's some of what was happening around Maui this week.Details: http://mauinow.com/?p=249937#MauiNowNews #MauiNow ADVERTISEMENT Posted by MauiNow.com on Friday, October 27, 2017

Here’s some of what was happening around Maui this week.

If you were here, you felt it — a powerful storm hit Maui County, starting around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 23. By early Tuesday morning, lightning and downed power lines had knocked out electricity to more than 66,000 people in Central, South and West Maui, along with Upcountry, Pā‘ia and Hāna, which was the final area to have power restored. Hāna Highway near Airport Access Road in town was closed for many hours while crews fixed power poles, and Pi‘ilani Highway near Kalepa was closed due to a rockslide and flooding.

The island-wide power outage caused a wastewater overflow of around 40,000 gallons at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. An emergency generator failed at the Wailuku pump station off Kahului Beach Road. The wastewater flowed over a dirt access road and into the ocean. After the spill site was cleaned and tested, warning signs were posted.

The heavy rains also spurred a brown water advisory around the island. The state Department of Health says you should avoid flood waters and stormwater runoff, and although not all coastal area may be affected, if the water looks brown, stay out of it.

A lack of water is no longer an issue Upcountry. The Department of Water Supply has announced an end to its declaration of a Stage 1 water shortage in the Upcountry district. The forecast predicts above-average rainfall for the upcoming wet season. and meteorologist Malika Dudley will always keep you posted on the latest weather details.

More water now — this time in the ocean, with giant waves likely coming our way! The World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Tour is holding the Pe’ahi Challenge in Ha‘ikū on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, with projected 40- to 45-foot waves heading toward our region. WSL leaders call the swell “really promising.” This will be the first event of the winter season, and the tour’s third year in a row at Pe‘ahi, also known as “Jaws” on Maui’s North shore.