The Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will host its annual “Let’s Trick or Treat Together,” an evening of family Halloween festivities on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Children 12 years of age and younger are welcome to join in on store-to-store trick-or-treating. All children must be accompanied by an adult and participating stores will be designated by an orange balloon.

The Guest Services Center will additionally have a small toy or other non-food alternative available in support of the Teal Pumpkin Project, a national campaign to promote the inclusion of all trick-or-treaters, including those with food allergies.

Separately, Maui Friends of the Library will offer one complimentary children’s book per child at its Queen Kaʻahumanu Center location. All candy, non-food treats and books are available while supplies last.

No masks may be worn by teens 13 years of age and older.

New this year will be Keiki Halloween Town, designed by The Keiki Playhouse, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the south wing, adjacent to Center Court. The experience will feature a keiki-friendly haunted house and sensory play, along with arts and crafts. Entry is $5 per adult/child, and no charge for children 2-years and under.

At Center Court, Halloween entertainment will include a keiki costume contest with prizes, keiki costume parade, face painting, magic and special meet and greet with princesses and super heroes.

QKC and Travel Plaza Transportation have collaborated to bring the annual Halloween “Stuff the Bus” Maui Food Bank Drive, a kickoff to the neediest time of year. All adults are encouraged to bring a minimum of one donation item per person to support feeding those in need with a goal of 5,000 pounds of food.

The most needed items are canned meat and tuna, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals and soups with protein, along with cereal, rice and pasta. Items can be dropped off at Center Court.

At Center Court, there will be door prizes and a chance to win the QKC Family Fun Night Grand Prize for four, including a limousine ride by TPT Transportation, QKC Dinner for four and Fun Factory Family Pack.

“Every year, with the generous support of community partners like HMSA, Maui Friends of the Library, The Keiki Playhouse, Travel Plaza Transportation and Fun Factory, we bring new elements to this celebration,” said Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “And now as we enter the holiday season, together we can kick off holiday giving to our own community by donating to the Maui Food Bank.

For details, click here or visit the Queen Ka’ahumanu Guest Service desk.