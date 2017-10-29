Maui Obituaries

Pamela Anne Coon

February 17, 1954 – October 21, 2017

Pamela Anne Coon, 63, of Kapalua, passed away on Oct. 21, 2017 at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu. She was born on Feb. 17, 1954 in Gary, IN.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 6 p.m., and cremation will follow.

Family requests Aloha attire. Pamela was a manager with Federal Express.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Lawrence Coon; Sons, Adam Christopher Coon, and Andrew Creighton (McKenzie) Coon; daughter, Ashley Courtney (Jeffrey) McCracken; mother, Theresa Frances Martell; and brother, Michael (Laurie) Martell.

Pamela was predeceased by her children, Joshua Joseph Coon, and Melanie Anne Coon.

Antonio “Berto” Idica

June 19, 1935 – October 20, 2017

Antonio “Berto” Idica, 82, of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 20, 2017 at Maui Hospice in Wailuku. He was born on June 19, 1935 in Badoc, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Wailuku, service will begin at 11 a.m., burial 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Antonio was a maker of Hawaiian Hula supplies.

He is predeceased by his parents, Macario and Francisca Idica; brothers, Ceferino and Ponciano Idica.

Antonio is survived by his sister-in-law, Jacinta Idica; nephews, Daniel (Susan) Idica, Ruben (Ma Bety) Idica, Alex (Gayleen) Idica; nieces, Eugenia (Mark) Idica-Sitts, Bessy (Alfredo) Evangelista, Mina (Joseph) Rivera, and Gemma (Tino) Idica Calvan; 20 grand nieces and nephews; and 14 great-grand nieces and nephews.

Floyd Kalei Nahinu Jr.

July 17, 1963 – October 16, 2017

Floyd Kalei Nahinu Jr., 54, of Wailuku, Maui passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Wailuku.

Born in Wailuku Maui on July 17, 1963, he was the son of Floyd Nahinu and Ethel Leimamo Makekau. He attended Baldwin High School.

He will best be remembered for his loving and generous heart, his genuine willingness to help whomever he could without hesitation and his warm, infectious laugh. He will truly be missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Leinani Nahinu, hanai daughters, Natasha Rabarra and Kaimaile Makekau; siblings Duane Bertleman, Mr. & Mrs. Brian Wong, and Pamela (Roland) Tokuoka, former brother-in-law Wade Ogawa; grandson, Kingston Isaac Nahinu-Chun. He was predeceased by his son Isaac Kinolau Nahinu; Parents Floyd Nahinu, Ethel Leimamo Makekau; brother John C. Makekau, brother-in-law Roland Tokuoka.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1300 Maui Lani Parkway. Visitation will begin 9 a.m.; service to follow at 10 a.m.; closing prayer at 11 a.m. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with the services.

Elizabeth K. Terry

May 16, 1926 – October 14, 2017

Elizabeth K. Terry, 91, of Hana, passed away on Oct. 14, 2017 at Hospice Maui in Wailuku. She was born in Hana on May 16, 1926.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary.

Visitation on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in Kahului, service will begin at 5 p.m.

Cremation will follow.

Please limit flowers to leis only.

Elizabeth was retired from Hawaii News Agency and was a Kumuhula as well.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie De Freitas, Louis Frias, Pi’ilani Lua, Ku’ulei Peters, Nalani Mahalona, and Naomi Wong; siblings, Gean Robertson, and Melvia Rodrigues; 24 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her children, Alva Frias Jr., Linda Frias, and Sandra Padaken; and brother, James Robertson.

Gilbert “Sarge” Malaqui

January 18, 1932 – October 13, 2017

Gilbert “Sarge” Malaqui 85, died on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 surrounded by his children under Hospice Care. Gilbert died peacefully in his sleep.

He leave behind one brother John (Bulla) and four sisters Julia, Elaine, Rita and Myrna. Son Kyle (Noreen), Charmaine (Jerry) , Gigi (Peter), Hoku (Deceased), and Lei. Grandchildren Mandy, Danica, Kala, Sara, Ikaika, Hana, Kekoa, Kelii and Nine great grandchlldren. He was a Veteran of the Korean War where he earned several medals and accomplishments. Special thanks to Maui Memorial Medical Center , Staff of Hospice and especially to Julie Bonitta and MJ.

He grew up in Haiku, the son of Juan and Julia Malaqui. As a child he worked in the pineapple fields to help his family make ends meet. As he grew older his interest in boxing took him to a championship level”Golden Gloves” He then learned to work on cars and motorcycles and became a mechanic at Island Dodge.

His attention to detail was legendary. He took pride in the fact that he always left his customers satisfied.

In 1952, Gilber “Sarge” served two years in the Army, 38 years in the Army Reserves and listed again for 6 more years until retiring in 1996. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. This compassion also continued with the love and joy he felt for his ohana.

Big Island Obituaries

Martha Hiatt Dickson

January 14, 1942 – October 24, 2017

Martha Hiatt Dickson, 75, peacefully passed away on Oct. 24, 2017. Martha was born on Jan. 14, 1942 in California. Martha was a retired Chiropractor. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. She survived by her daughter Renee.

Barbara Jean Moran

August 22, 1962 – October 19, 2017

Barbara Jean Moran, 55, of Honokaʻa. Barbara passed away on Oct. 19, 2017. Born on Aug. 22, 1962 in Oʻahu.

Barbara was a custodian. Celebration of life to held at New Hope Waimea at 65-1078 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela, HI 96743.

Family from 8 a.m., public at 9 to 10:30 a.m. Services at 11 a.m. Burial at 1 p.m. at Kukuihaele Cemetery in Honokaʻa.

Survived by her husband Martin Moran Diaz of Honoka’a; sons Royden (Ivette) Fernandez of Utah; Ransen (Auli’i) Hernandez of Ookala; Keanu Fernandez; Cody Fernandez of Honoka’a; stepsons Martin Moran Jr. Jose Moran of Honokaʻa; stepdaughters Gareli Moran; Crystal Moran of California; father Luke Levita of San Diego; mother Rose Marie Lorenzo of Honokaʻa; brothers Rudy Ryan (Jackie) Levita, Predeased Robert Phillip Levita; sisters Bernadette Canizo; Leenelle (Uelese) Pola; grandchildren Kasidee, Kadence, Serenity Fernandez, Kingston Fernandez, Predeased Caleigha-Jean Fernandez. Numerous uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews and cousins.

Ronald D Laes

April 25, 1951 – October 19, 2017

Ronald D Laes, 66, passed away on Oct. 19, 2017. He was born on April 25, 1951 in Texas. He was a retired Carpenter, Goldsmith.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. He survived by his wife Diana Guerra; father Harlin Wendell Laes; mother Betty Beverly Brown.

Linnea Sue Reid

September 12, 1942 – October 18, 2017

Linnea Sue Reid, 75, of Pahoa. Linnea passed away Oct. 18, 2017. Born on Sept. 12, 1942 in Iowa.

Linnea was a science teacher and owner of Light and Sound Technology. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Survived by sister Elizabeth Phillips.

Linda Naomi (Kauhane) Thomas

January 24, 1943 – October 17, 2017

Linda Naomi (Kauhane) Thomas, 74, of Volcano. Linda passed away on Oct. 17, 2017. Linda was born on Jan. 24, 1943 in Honolulu.

Linda was the Owner of Hawaiian Ginger Company. Retired manager of Epic Ohana Conferencing. Linda retired from Queen Liliuokalani Center. Celebration of life will be on Nov. 11, 2017.

Services will be at 11 a.m. at New Hope in Hilo. Survived by Husband George C. Thomas; son Austin Thomas; daughters Teri Thomas (Michael Carter); Leilani Dayton (Raymond Dayton); brother Francis (Jennifer) Kauhane; sister Cherilyn Maloney; two granddaughters. Please no flowers.

William Frederick Liliensiek

November 28, 1937 – October 18, 2017

William Frederick Liliensiek, 79. William passed away on Oct. 18, 2017. William was born on Nov. 28, 1937. William had his Masters in Law.

Celebration will be announce at a later. William survived by his wife Judy Lilienseik; daughter Sara.