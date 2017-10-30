The contest window for the International Windsurfing Tour opened on Sunday for the 7th annual Aloha Classic event on Maui’s north shore. The event takes place at Ho’okipa Beach Park and features more than 100 windsurfing competitors from around the world.

Competitors celebrated the event with a traditional Hawaiian opening ceremony on Sunday, as well as words from tour organizer Sam Bittner and head judge Duncan Coombs.

While warning level surf provided good conditions for the Big Wave Tour’s Peʻahi Challenge in Haʻikū, the wind was too light to run the Aloha Classic windsurfing competition on opening day. The forecast shows the wind is due to increase at the latter end of the week.

The next call for competition is set for 10 a.m. today, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Some of the world’s best will be joined by Maui’s biggest names including Kai Lenny, two-time Aloha Classic Champion, and current tour leader Morgan Noireaux and eight-time World Champion Kevin Pritchard for the final and biggest event of the 2017 IWT season.

Full schedule

October 29th-November 12th: Contest running no more than 11 of 14-day window.

8 p.m.: Notice of contest the following day: yes/no/maybe

9 a.m.: Notice of contest yes/no/maybe

11 a.m.: Final notice of contest for the day: yes/no

Wednesday, November 1st: 10 p.m.: Cassanova: Ladies Night

Thursday, November 2nd: 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Charley’s: Mark Johnstone and Friends

Friday, November 3rd: 6-9 p.m.: Wailuku Town Party: Fall for Wailuku

Saturday, November 4th: 5p – 8 p.m.: Paʻuwela Cannery BBQ Hosted by Quatro/Goya

Tuesday, November 7th: 7 p.m.: Rock & Brews: This is Surf West Movie by Federico

Infantino

Wednesday, November 8th: 10 p.m.: Cassanova: Ladies Night

Thursday, November 9th: 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Charley’s: Mark Johnstone and Friends

Friday, November 10th: 6-9 p.m.: Lahaina Town Party: Paint the Town Pink

Sunday, November 12th: 6:30-10 p.m.: Maui Tropical Plantation: Closing Ceremony. Free

event to public/$20 dinner. Dinner included for riders and crew.

November 13th: 5 p.m.: Beach cleaned completely of all contest equipment and rubbish.