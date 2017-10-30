Music rights management leader, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) , brings its acclaimed songwriter series, How I Wrote That Song, to the Wailea Beach Resort as part of the 3rd annual BMI Maui Songwriters Festival on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Nashville’s How I Wrote That Song, features performances by ACM’s New Male Vocalist of the Year, Jon Pardi, Nashville songwriter and Grammy Award nominee, Lee Thomas Miller, Billboard Magazine Power Player, Heather Morgan, country songwriting sensation, Wendell Mobley, unconventional lyricist, Luke Dick and emerging singer-songwriter, Ashley McBryde.

Showcasing Nashville’s iconic “songwriter in the round” acoustic performances, the evening will give concert goers a rare opportunity to hear the stories behind some of country music’s biggest hits from the songwriters themselves in an intimate setting. The performers on the bill have written songs for the likes of Brad Paisley, Brett Eldredge, Trace Adkins, Jamey Johnson, and more.

For ten years BMI’s How I Wrote That Song has provided music lovers with the unique opportunity to learn about the art of songwriting, producing and performing straight from the industry’s hottest GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning artists. Previous participants have included Dallas Davidson, Natalie Hemby, Luke Laird, Linda Perry, Bonnie McKee, Zac Brown, RedOne, John Legend, Kara DioGuardi, Seal, Salaam Remi, The Madden Brothers, Nas, Colbie Caillat and more.

Nashville’s: How I Wrote That Song is open to the public, with general admission tickets still available for $50. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

ABOUT THE SONGWRITERS:

Jon Pardi: ACM’s New Male Vocalist of the Year and multiple Country Music Award nominee, Jon Pardi, is a traditional country singer, bred in the West Coast honky-tonks, who won’t apologize for chasing the dream on his own terms. It might be considered contemporary cool to inject country songs with programmed drums, rap phrasing and poppy melodies, but Pardi isn’t worried about what’s trendy. He’s more concerned with making country music that will last. Pardi established that lane with his 2014 debut, Write You a Song, a rough-and-rowdy project that made him familiar to the suddenly-hip country crowd, thanks to his Top 10 party song “Up All Night.” His latest effort California Sunrise is topping the charts with three consecutive number one singles, “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots,” and the latest release “Heartache On The Dance Floor.”

Lee Thomas Miller: Three-time Grammy Award nominee, Lee Thomas Miller, has charted 15 years’ worth of chart singles, with seven of them reaching number one. His work has garnered accolades from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, BMI, Music Row Magazine and Nashville Songwriter’s Association. He has also enjoyed success as a record producer, producing a pair of top 20 hits with recording artist Steve Holy, including the 2006 number one record “Brand New Girlfriend.” Lee is currently President of the Nashville Songwriter’s Association International (NSAI) and spends time in Washington D.C. representing and lobbying for the rights of the American songwriter, for which he was presented with BMI’s inaugural Champions award in 2015 for his legislative efforts. @LThomasMiller

Heather Morgan: Heather Morgan’s songs have been featured on the television show “Nashville” and recorded by Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Sara Evans, Martina McBride, Maren Morris, A Thousand Horses, Lindsay Ell, The Eli Young Band, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, and Brett Eldredge, among others. She has written several #1s, including Eldredge’s “Beat of The Music” and “Lose My Mind,” and can be heard on records by The Eli Young Band, Brett Eldredge, and Kenny Chesney. In 2015, Heather received BMI’s Country Song of The Year Award for “Beat of The Music” and was featured inBillboard Magazine’s Power Players edition. Heather is the co-creator of “Girls of Nashville,” a semi-annual singer-songwriter show featuring Nashville’s top female talent and is currently working on material for her own artist project.

Wendell Mobley: Prolific songwriter Wendell Mobley has worked with several top-charting country artists including Randy Houser (ASCAP Song of The Year “How Country Feels”), Rascal Flatts (“Take Me There”, “Fast Cars and Freedom”, “I Melt”, “Banjo”, “Changed”), Kenny Chesney (ACM nominated Song of the Year “There Goes My Life”, ASCAP Song of the Year “How Forever Feels”) and Jason Aldean (“Tattoos on This Town”). He’s also worked with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Joe Nichols, Rodney Atkins, Alabama and Carrie Underwood. His latest single, “A Little More Summertime” recorded by Jason Aldean, hit the top spot on the charts and garnered Aldean his 18th number one hit. @wensongs

Luke Dick: The Association of Independent Music Publishers Breakout Songwriter of the Year nominee Luke Dick is an artist, documentarian and philosophy professor praised for his creative, out-of-the-box songwriting. His unique philosophy background lends to imaginative, deeper lyrical allusions and imagery that Rolling Stone calls “something of an anomaly in the Nashville songwriting community.” Dick is known for breaking the mold of traditional country songwriting, opting to push the envelope with unconventional lyrics and sounds. He has written for artists like Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore, Charlie Worsham and many more, including Eric Church, with whom he wrote “Kill A Word,” a 2017 Academy Country Music Song of the Year nominee.

Ashley McBryde: Once Eric Church brought Ashley McBryde on stage and called her a “whiskey-drinking badass,” confessing that he’s a massive fan, now the rest of the world is quickly catching on, too. Dubbed one of Rolling Stone’s “Artists You Need to Know,” citing her as “an Arkansas red-clay badass, with the swagger of Hank Jr. and the songwriting of Miranda Lambert,” McBryde fearlessly lays it all on the line. It’s that honest all-in approach which led to NPR critic Ann Powers to ask if McBryde could be “among the first post-Stapleton country stars?” The singer’s forthcoming LP will showcase an artistic vision that will prove her to be one of the genre’s keenest working storytellers, bringing unwavering honesty back into a pop-preoccupied genre. Pulling tales from every corner of her human experience – a happenstance love on, McBryde sings with fire and fury, laughing and swigging that brown stuff along the way.