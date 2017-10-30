Hawaiian Airlines is now recruiting on Maui and is seeking up to 70 candidates for customer and ramp service contract positions at Kahului Airport.

Contract workers serve as Hawaiian Airlines employees who provide services to other airlines. Customer service agents are responsible for checking in and boarding passengers, cleaning aircraft, and handling baggage, cargo and mail. Ramp service employees load and unload cargo and baggage, pick up and deliver cargo, and clean aircraft baggage areas, among other duties.

More information can be found online by selecting requisition No. 17-1665 (customer service) or No. 17-1666 (ramp).

ADVERTISEMENT

The application deadline is Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. On-site interviews will be scheduled in Kahului on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017.