Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) today delivered remarks at a special screening of “Go for Broke: An Origin Story” which follows the story of a group of University of Hawaiʻi ROTC students, and their families, in the days leading up to and following the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

The discussion comes on the 75th anniversary of Japanese-American incarceration during WWII.

Rep. Gabbard the screening “shines a light on the distrust, prejudice and discrimination against Americans of Japanese ancestry who were thrown into internment camps, and the incredible story of young men who in the face of this adversity volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army. “

They formed the historic Varsity Victory Volunteers, and eventually the Nisei-only 100th/442nd Infantry Regiment, which went on to be the most decorated unit of their size and time in battle in United States history.

Rep. Gabbard honored the bravery and sacrifice of these soldiers and discussed legislation she cosponsored, including H. Res. 143 and H. Res. 338, to help draw attention to the historical contributions made by Americans of Japanese ancestry, and the Asian and Pacific American community during World War II and throughout the country’s history in Hawaiʻi and across the United States.