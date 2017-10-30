A feeling of secluded elegance greets you the moment you enter this private beachfront estate on Maui’s world class Keawakapu Beach.

The dream of living on a white sandy beach is what many desire but so few get to experience. Live the dream at “Nani Kai”.

Situated on 1/2 an acre with an expansive, golf course style manicured lawn and a full 95 feet of linear beach frontage, this gated property is adjacent to the luxurious 5-Star resorts of Wailea and Makena.

The heated, salt water pool provides a private spa hideaway under the mature, swaying palms that line the property.

This peaceful home was crafted with the graceful design of true Hawaiian flow-through living by incorporating exquisite Ohia Posts that provide stunning architectural beauty in the interior great room.

Disappearing doors create a seamless transition from inside to out and capture mesmerizing views of the ocean, no matter what room you’re in.

The copper roof and many skylights add to the peaceful, airy feel in all three large bedrooms.

A conveniently appointed kitchen boasts a monkeypod island and honed granite countertops that blend exquisitely with the stunning wood floors.

The many custom touches in the 2965 square foot Kamaaina main house are repeated in the detached pool house that serves as a luxurious office or a 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest cottage.

An open kitchen with a walk-up bar makes the cottage ideal for entertaining.

From the front patio, equipped with a built-in bbq, you’ll watch the sun dip into the vivid Pacific every night.

As the stars come out you’ll find yourself transported to an era of gracious aloha as “Nani Kai” beckons you to take it all in and dream again in this island home you can now call your own.

