A candlelight vigil will be held tonight, Monday, Oct. 30, in remembrance of those killed in Hawaiʻi by domestic violence. The event is being held in conjunction with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

As part of the brief vigil, the names of over a hundred victims, including several from Maui, will be read aloud.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the front lawn of Kaʻahumanu Church on High Street in Wailuku. LED candles will be provided.

“Whether you are a survivor yourself, a family member or friend who’s there when needed, an employer, educator or community leader who cares and wants to help, law enforcement who can make a difference, a social service agency or faith-based organization that offers much needed support – all are welcome to attend,” said co-organizer Mahina Martin.

“Remembering the names of those killed by domestic violence reminds us that their lives mattered, that we haven’t forgotten that we must do what we can to help,” said Martin.

For more information contact Michele Navarro Ishiki (808) 870-1720 or Mahina Martin (808) 385-1221.