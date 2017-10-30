The Maui Nui Botanical Gardens hosts its 14th annual Arbor Day 1,000 Hawaiian Tree Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This free community event is presented in partnership with Maui Electric Company, the Kaulunani Program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the USDA Forest Service and the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development.

Free trees available include: ‘A‘ali‘i (Dodonaea viscosa), ‘Alahe‘e (Psydrax odorata), ‘Ānapanapa (Colubrina asiatica), Hala (Pandanus tectorius), Hala pepe (Chrysodracon auwahiensis), Hao (Rauvolfia sandwicensis), Kamani (Callophylum inophyllum), Koa (Acacia koa), Koki‘o ke‘oke‘o (Hibiscus arnottianus subsp. arnottianus), Koki‘o ‘ula‘ula (Hibiscus kokio subsp. kokio), Koki‘o ‘ula‘ula (Hibiscus kokio subsp. saintjohnnianus)*, Kou (Cordia subcordata), Nānū (Gardenia brighamii)*, ‘Ohai (Sesbania tomentosa)*, ʻŌhiʻa ‘ai (Syzygium sandwicensis), ʻŌhi‘a lehua (Metrosideros polymorpha), Pōhinahina (Vitex rotundifolia), Wauke (Broussonetia papyrifera), and Wiliwili (Erythrina sandwicensis).

Plant experts from the Maui Master Gardeners Program and from Maui Nui Botanical Gardens will help those in attendance find a tree or shrub that grows well in respective residential areas and meets specific needs. Free tree care advice by certified arborists will be ongoing at the event.

Free Hawaiian Cultural Activities include: Makahiki Games, Lei Making with native plant materials, Hala Weaving, and Kapa Making.

Conservation, cultural, and other community organizations will be celebrating Arbor Day at the Gardens, sharing information about their projects and how the public can take action to protect the native forests which make up our watersheds in Hawai‘i.

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens is located at 150 Kanaloa Avenue, across from the War Memorial Stadium, in Kahului.