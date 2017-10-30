Maui’s own Shane Victorino and his ‘Ohana will be offering a FREE family friendly concert event at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater/Yokouchi Pavilion Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Victorino’s featured artists will include Fiji, Anuhea, Ekolu, PeniDean and more as his guests in this special Mahalo Maui concert in honoring all the years of support and aloha from the Maui community. Show time is 6 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m.

In describing the purpose of the event, Victorino says “My ‘ohana and I are extremely grateful for all the love and support this community has shown us, and our Foundation, over the years. It’s an honor for us to host this event at the MACC and we look forward to an amazing show.”

The concert’s lineup includes Fiji, George “Fiji” Veikoso, a Fijian classic reggae, hip hop, R&B, and jazz vocalist, songwriter, music producer and occasional actor. He was born in Fiji but raised in Hawai‘i.

Hawaiian born singer, guitar player and songwriter Anuhea blends pop and reggae with conscious lyrics to create a style of her own.

Ekolu consists of Lukela Keala, Akoni Dellomes, and Makapu Hoopi‘i who all attended music class together at Maui’s Baldwin High School.

PeniDean is a band full of fresh faces and a fresh sound put together by former lead singer of Natural Vibrations, PeniDean Pua‘auli.

The Shane Victorino Foundation was established in 2010 by two-time World Series Champion and Maui native, Shane Victorino, and his wife, Melissa. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to promoting educational and recreational opportunities for underserved youth. To raise funds for these efforts, SVF hosts the annual Celebrity Dinner & Golf Classic, with all the proceeds staying in Hawai‘i. In addition to supporting local programs and organizations serving children in need, SVF has built two batting cages – one on O‘ahu, the other on Maui – and is working to do more projects like these throughout the state.

This is a FREE event – no pre-registration or tickets required. Show time is 6:00 pm with gates opening at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverages or chairs will be allowed into the venue. Event is rain or shine. For more information, contact the MACC Box Office at 242-SHOW or log on to MauiArts.org.