The Maui Department of Water Supply’s back-up booster pump in Pā‘ia has been repaired, and the water conservation measure for Pā‘ia, Kū‘au, and Skill Village has been lifted.

The department completed repairs and lifted the conservation measure at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

The conservation request was issued on Oct. 24, 2017 following a storm that knocked out power to much of the island.

Department officials extended their appreciation to customers for being cooperative in conserving water.