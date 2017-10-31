The Maui Jim Maui Invitational hosts tipoff festivities on Sunday, Nov. 19, with three events ahead of the 34th Annual Tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Tipoff events include: the HMSA Sun, Surf and Hoops 5K presented by adidas; the Maui Jim Maui Golf Classic; and An Evening with the Coaches Banquet.

The HMSA Sun, Surf and Hoops 5K presented by adidas is open to runners of all ages and fitness levels. The 5K race will begin at 7:30 a.m. HST and will be followed by a youth mile-run at approximately 8 a.m. Each race will start and finish at Maui Grill Kāʻanapali (2291 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina). Bib number pickup and late registration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Kāʻanapali Golf Course pro shop from 2 to 5 p.m. All participants will receive a race day shirt courtesy of adidas. The top finisher in each age group will win an adidas prize pack and the overall male and female winners will receive a VIP merchandise bag, including a pair of All-Day tickets for Monday’s games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Registration is available online.

An 8:30 a.m. HST shotgun start will kick off the Maui Jim Maui Golf Classic at the Kāʻanapali Kai Golf Course (2290 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina). Registration includes 18 holes of golf, cart fees, commemorative gifts and a post-round luncheon at Roy’s. Participants may bring a team of four, or be paired with fellow fans. Each player on the winning team will receive an All-Day ticket package for Monday’s games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Registration is available online.

Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian buffet and listen in as each of the eight head coaches preview the Maui Jim Maui Invitational during An Evening with the Coaches Banquet, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa’s Nāpili Gardens. Traditional hula dancers and fire knife performers will set the stage as the teams and the coaches will be introduced to the audience before they take the Lahaina Civic Center hardwood. More details are available on the tournament website.

Tournament organizers say the 2017 field features some of the most successful programs of this decade. Since the 2010-11 season, the teams have combined for 35 total NCAA Tournament appearances, 11 Sweet 16 berths, four Elite Eights and three Final Fours, while Michigan, Notre Dame, VCU and Wichita State rank among the top 30 nationally in wins. The teams are led by established head coaches, who have each been to at least one Final Four and combine for 16 total appearances.

Ticket packages for the 2017 Tournament are on sale at www.mauiinvitational.com/tickets or by contacting the Tournament Travel Department at (800) 856-0024.