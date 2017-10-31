A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the area around Kakahaia Wildlife Refuge near Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, due to heavy rains.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to “possible overflowing cesspools, sewer manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

Health Department officials with the Clean Water Branch issued an advisory saying that not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, if the water is brown, the public is advised to stay out and continue to practice good personal hygiene. Individuals should follow up with their primary care physician if they have any health concerns.