Elevated Enterococci Levels at Hanakaʻōʻō, MauiOctober 31, 2017, 4:59 PM HST (Updated October 31, 2017, 4:59 PM) · 0 Comments
The public is advised of a water quality exceedance of enterococci at this HTML class. Value is Hanakaʻōʻō Beach, Maui.
Levels of 324 per 100 mL have been detected during routine beach monitoring.
The Department of Health Clean Water Branch provides beach monitoring and notification through its beach program.
The advisory for this beach is posted because testing for enterococci indicate that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water. The department advises that swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill.
The most common illness associated with swimming in water polluted by fecal pathogens is gastroenteritis. It occurs in a variety of forms that can have one or more of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever. Other minor illnesses associated with swimming include ear, eye, nose and throat infections. In highly polluted water, swimmers may occasionally be exposed to more serious diseases.
The Department advises: “Not all illnesses from a day at the beach are from swimming. Food poisoning from improperly refrigerated picnic lunches may also have some of the same symptoms as swimming-related illnesses, including stomachache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. At any given time and place, we are constantly exposed to a variety of microorganisms that have the potential of making us ill.”