The three Rotary clubs of Lahaina are the leading sponsors of today’s 38th Annual Keiki Halloween Parade, with support from the County of Maui and Lahaina Town Action Committee.

Rotarian Joe Pluta has been the master of ceremonies these past 38 years and says that he expects this year’s parade to be one of the very best. Joe says “that’s due in part to the Lahainaluna High School Marching Band unit which has grown to be the largest in school history,” with approximately 120 students involved. He credits Band Leader Myron Carlos for much of the enthusiasm in the Marching Band along with its growth and success. The LHS band is fundraising now for the trip to San Diego California to perform in the Holiday Bowl Halftime Show at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 28, 2017.

For many years the Keiki Parade was organized by the West Maui Soroptimists. Pluta credited Ruth McKay as being instrumental in establishing the foundation of the success for the parade with her Soroptimists associates.

The Parade Grand Marshall this year is Theo Morrison who currently serves as the executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation Inc. and is a member of the Rotary Club of Lahaina, Sunrise. “You have to reach out to people. People come to have fun and then it raises the appreciation for where they live. Keeping that memory alive, honoring the history, just adds to the fabric of where you live,” said Morrison.

The Parade starts at 4:30 p.m. from the corner of Papalaua and Front Street. Participants will march down Front Street with the parade ending at the Banyan Tree Park. All keiki from preschool to teenagers are invited to march in the parade and should assemble at the Outlet Mall area corner by the Clock Tower by 4:15 p.m. at the latest.

Maui police and fire units will close off affected roads by 3:30 p.m. and the Maui Fire Department’s Parade Vehicles will leading the parade followed by Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa and Grand Marshall Theo Morrison. Maui Senator Roz Baker who is also a Member of the Rotary Club of Lahaina, Sunrise will be in the parade as will Bagpiper Reverend Paul Tangonan, followed by additional vehicles which include the Maui Shriner’s and a Rotary Float with presidents from the Lahaina Rotary Three Clubs, Sunrise, Noon and Sunset Clubs. Maui’s Elvis, (Darren Lee) from the Burn ’n Love show will also be featured.

After the vehicles, the Lahainaluna High School Marching Band will lead hundreds of keiki in costume down Front Street to the stage area at Banyan Tree Park. The first group behind the band will be the pre—schooler and kindergarten keiki followed by 1st to third graders and then 4th to 6th graders and high school students. All keiki are invited to march across the stage where they will receive a participant’s ribbon and a bag filled with candies and treats.

Additional Halloween in Lahaina events as well as police tips, an entertainment lineup and road closure information is available at the following direct LINK.