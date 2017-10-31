Maui’s popular International Ice Sculpting Exhibition and Competition returns to Lahaina Cannery Mall on Nov. 18 and 19, 2017.

The two-day event features artists from Japan and across Hawaiʻi demonstrating amazing skill and technique as they transform ice into art.

The ice chips fly from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 as visiting artists from Japan demonstrate their skills in a freestyle ice-carving exhibition. Pride and prize money are on the line Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as artists sculpt huge blocks of ice in a 90-minute, head-to-head competition.

The art will be on display throughout the weekend and the event is free.