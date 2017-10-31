AD
Lahaina Cannery Mall Gears Up for Annual Ice Sculpting Weekend

October 31, 2017, 12:45 PM HST (Updated October 31, 2017, 12:48 PM) · 0 Comments
Maui’s popular International Ice Sculpting Exhibition and Competition returns to Lahaina Cannery Mall on Nov. 18 and 19, 2017.

When the ice chips finished flying, it was Satoshi Hiruta from Japan who took top honors during last year’s event in 2016 for his impressive “Koi Fish Tower” design, receiving a $1000 cash prize, his name engraved on the event’s perpetual trophy, and a place in Lahaina Cannery Mall history.

The two-day event features artists from Japan and across Hawaiʻi demonstrating amazing skill and technique as they transform ice into art.

The ice chips fly from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 as visiting artists from Japan demonstrate their skills in a freestyle ice-carving exhibition. Pride and prize money are on the line Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as artists sculpt huge blocks of ice in a 90-minute, head-to-head competition.

The art will be on display throughout the weekend and the event is free.

