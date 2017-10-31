The Maui Paddle for a Cure took place on Sunday, Oct. 8 2017. In partnership with the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, the event raised funds for the Susan G. Komen Hawai‘i community to fight breast cancer. Currently, 29% of the campaign’s goal of $55,000 has been raised.

The campaign closes on Nov. 1 2017. Today is the last day to make a contribution. Contributions can be made online.

100% of registration and donations goes to support Susan G. Komen Hawai‘i in their efforts for breast cancer education, awareness, prevention and treatment programs for women and men in the Hawaiian Islands.