National retailer, See’s Candies, will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 for the holiday season at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in its former location on the ground level, south wing.

“We are so very excited to be welcoming See’s Candies back again for the holiday season,” said Toni Rojas, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Marketing Director. “Maui sure enjoys See’s Candies, and not just for gift giving. Make sure you stop by for free samples and friendly customer service,” she said.

See’s Candies hours will follow the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s holiday hours.

Founded and headquartered in California, See’s Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 200 shops across America and also has an online store. The retail chocolate shop features a candy counter, where customers at some locations can create their own custom mixed box of chocolates and candies, along with boxed chocolates, truffles, nuts and chews, lollipops, and sugar free candy.