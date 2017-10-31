In recognition of Veterans Small Business Week 2017, Maui Business Brainstormers has organized a seminar in recognition of all veterans for Nov. 1, 2017.

The seminar will be held at the Armory National Guard at 2701 Maui Veterans Hwy (formerly Mokulele Hwy), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans, entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to hear Hon. Raymond Jardine Jr., MA, MSS, MBA, Ph.D and Chairman and CEO of Native Hawaiian Veterans LLC, share his experiences, lessons learned, and tips on how to start, grow and sustain a business.

From Army Colonel to CEO, Jardine has partnered with over 250 companies, meeting all-types of entrepreneurs from young, old, experienced, inexperienced, technology-inclined, service-oriented, and beyond

Jardine says he has learned that what all successful entrepreneurs have in common is work ethics, ambition, perseverance, vision and no fear of failure.

The seminar will focus on operational and leadership strategies to help veterans and/or disabled veterans start, grow and sustain a small business in the federal marketplace, and learn how to make “real world” business decisions that will facilitate business success.

One-on-one business advising sessions will be offered from 9 to 10:45 a.m. and from 2:15 to 4 p.m.

Registration and further details can be found here.