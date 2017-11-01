+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

More than 1,800 seniors, caregivers and families attended the 44th Annual Maui County Senior Fair held over the weekend in Wailuku.

The event featured more than 95 vendors who shared their products and services with the seniors, focusing on this year’s theme, “Age Out Loud.”

The annual event, held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at the War Memorial Gymnasium was sponsored by the Maui County Office on Aging and produced by Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc.

Entertainment included performances by Nevah Too Late, the Kalama Intermediate Ukulele Band, Hālau Keala Kahinano O Puna

and Nāpua Greig-Nakasone and her hula hālau. Enhanced Fitness also took the stage and invited seniors to join in by encouraging strength, flexibility and balance.