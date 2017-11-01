Flooding conditions on the island of Kauaʻi resulted in the temporary closure of Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge.

County officials were advising motorists of ponding, low visibility and other hazardous driving conditions, and urging those on the road to pro

ceed with extreme caution.

The National Weather Service extended a Flash Flood Warning for the island until 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, saying radar at around 12:30 p.m. indicated continued showers over the entire island.

Alothough heavier showers and thunderstorms had tapered off in the past couple of hours, agency officials advised that the ground remains very saturated and rain was continuing.

Earlier this morning, county officials announced the temporary closure of the Kekaha Landfill and HI5 Redemption Center due to heavy rains and unsafe conditions. A Brown Water Advisory was also issued for the island.

In addition to the road closure in the area of the Hanalei Bridge, the Ocean Safety Bureau also announced that the Kē‘ē and Hā‘ena beach lifeguard towers were closed until further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also this morning, t he American Red Cross opened a shelter at Hanalei Elementary School and the state Department of Education announced that classes at Hanalei Elementary School were closed for the day.

The Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative was also working to restore power in areas of the North Shore and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources had closed the Kalalau Trail until further notice. ·

Hawaiian Airlines issued a press release on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 1, saying that effective immediately, guests holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian Airlines to/from Līhue Airport, Kaua ʻi on November 1, 2017, will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee provided that: the ticket was issued on/before November 1, 2017; Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel on November 1, 2017; and changes must be made and reticketed for new flights no later than November 2, 2017. All changes must be made by calling the airline’s reservations department at 1-800-367-5320. Further details are posted at the link above.