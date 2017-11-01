Adaptations Dance Theater presents the 3rd annual Dance Maui an outdoor dance performance festival, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Keōpūolani Regional Park Amphitheater. An impressive collection of established and emerging Maui-based dance organizations will share their artistry onstage for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy.

In the spirit of welcoming families to attend, keiki ages 10 and under receive free admission, with ages 11 and up paying $12 per person.

Dance Maui is dedicated to bringing together Maui’s culturally-diverse dance organizations to present their work as one dance community. This year’s event features many well-known performance companies, such as ʻUlalena, Darshan Dance Project, Samba Maui with the Village Pulse Dancers, Akari Ueoka, Maui Aerial Arts, the festival’s host Adaptations Dance Theater, and many more.

“Dance Maui is driven by its mission to recognize the breadth and depth of Maui’s vibrant professional dancers,” remarks Adaptations Dance Theater Co-founder and Dance Maui Director Nicole Humphrey. “This festival is all about our shared experience as performers and audience members. It creates channels for collaboration and partnership between Maui dancers, and provides the opportunity for all of us to enjoy back-to-back performances of unique movement, creativity, and expression.”

“The first time I saw Keōpūolani Park Amphitheater, I felt magic. It is a beautiful setting for an outdoor dance performance festival: it is accessible, casual, kid-friendly, and all set upon a little grassy hill in the heart of Maui,” said Humphrey.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own beach chairs and blankets; sun protection is also encouraged. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Gypsy Maui food truck and Vitali-Tea Kombucha Company, as well as baked goods from the Dance Maui bake sale that will feature sweet treats from Maui Fruit Jewels, Whole Foods Market, and Sip Me.

Purchase tickets online or at the door. Festival entrance is next to Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, and festival attendees can park at War Memorial Stadium Complex.