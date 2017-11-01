Update: 8:45 a.m. 11.1.17

As of 8:45 a.m., power has been restored to affected roadways following a power outage reported in Kahului. Traffic signals along Hāna Highway between Kamehameha Avenue and Haleakalā Highway were not functioning during the outage power outage, which was reported by Maui police at around 8:13 a.m.

Original Post: 8:13 a.m. 11.1.17

Traffic signals along Hāna Highway between Kamehameha Avenue and Haleakalā Highway are not functioning due to a power outage, according to Maui police. Emergency crews are on scene. Crews from Maui Electric Company are working on repairs. Police say it is unknown how long it will take. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and expect delays.