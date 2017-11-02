Nearly $195,000 was raised to support ongoing needs at the Maui Memorial Medical Center during a recent event honoring long-time hospital board member, Tony Takitani.

The annual “Because of You” fundraising gala, hosted by the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation, attracted more than 400 guests to the Dunes at Maui Lani Driving Range on Oct. 21, 2017.

This year the event recognized Takitani for his role on the board as well as his staunch advocacy for the public/private partnership transition for Maui Memorial Medical Center. Event organizers say that over the last two decades Takitani “provided strategic counsel, political savvy, visionary direction and guidance to the leadership of the Maui Region hospitals, patient and strategic planning the necessary steps to achieve the historic legislation that will protect and preserve quality healthcare services for Maui.” MMMC transitioned from State management to the nonprofit Maui Health System on July 1.

“MMMC is everyone’s hospital and I task all of Maui to join me in making it the very best hospital it can be,” Takitani said at the event. “It will take all of us working together to create the kind of medical facility we want and deserve.”

“Tony is one of our hospital’s most passionate supporters and it was important for us to be able to honor him in this way,” said Lisa Varde, MMMC Foundation Executive Director. “He also volunteers countless hours serving as the emcee and auctioneer at the majority of Maui’s nonprofit fundraising events. We were glad to recognize all the work he has done to improve healthcare on Maui for all of us.”