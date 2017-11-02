Four Maui public libraries will host free events in November 2017:

Lāna‘i Public & School Library – Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.

Faustwork Mask Theatre. Rob Faust will present a unique performance of theatre, physical comedy, music, dance and poetry exploring and celebrating the art of the Mask. Click here for more information.

Makawao Public Library – Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Maui’s Native Forest Birds and their Habitat. Learn about Maui’s rare and unique forest birds during a free multimedia presentation by ornithologist Laura Berthold. Click here for more information.

Moloka‘i Public Library – Nov. 8, at 3 p.m.

Faustwork Mask Theatre. Rob Faust will present a unique performance of theatre, physical comedy, music, dance and poetry exploring and celebrating the art of the Mask. Click here for more information.

Kahului Public Library – Nov. 29, at 3 p.m.

Kids’ Comedy Club. Storytelling duo Peter and Melinda Wing will conduct a “do-try-this-at-home” revue of bad jokes, improvisation, silly magic tricks, skits, songs and stories. Click here for more information.