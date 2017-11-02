Maui Mall presents “Ice Skating In Paradise,” an outdoor rink sponsored by Bank of Hawaii, that will be available for use during the holiday season. The rink will be open from Nov. 24 to Dec. 17, 2017 from 3 to 9 p.m. daily.

Registration starts at 2:30 p.m. with varying wristbands to be handed out for specific 25-minute periods. Admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and time on the ice is limited with in-and-out privileges.

Admission fare includes rental skates at $5 per person (cash only), with free admission for keiki age five and under. Clean socks are required. Plus, an ice skating instructor will be on-hand to give free introductory lessons.

All proceeds will benefit various local non-profit organizations on the following dates:

Nov 24-25: Adaptations Dance Theater

Nov 26-27: Boys Scouts of America – Maui County Council

Nov 28-29: Maui United Soccer Club

Nov 30-Dec 1: Maui Family Support Services

Dec 2-3: Alexander Academy of Performing Arts

Dec 4-5: Nā Le Kākoʻo o Maui

Dec 6-7: Imua Family Services

Dec 8-9: Maui Food Bank

Dec 10-11: Hospice Maui

Dec 12-13: Waiside Softball

Dec 14-15: Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui

Dec 16-17: Maui Academy of Performing Arts

Blue Zones Project® will also be on hand throughout the event to educate the public about ways to live longer, better, happier lives in Central Maui. The Blue Zones Project is an initiative that aims to make small changes community-wide, by making the healthy choice the easy choice.

There’s also a donation-only giftwrap station every Saturday and Sunday starting November 25 through December 24, 2017. Also, for each Saturday in December, Cupcake Ladies will serve up cupcakes and will have bags of Maui Coffee Roasters’ Heavenly Blend ground coffee available for purchase to support St. Joseph Early Learning Center.