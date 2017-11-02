Glick Design of Kahului received recognition at the 54th annual American Graphic Design Awards competition held in New York City.

The Kahului company earned three 2017 American Graphic Design Awards, in the print collateral design and logo design categories.

First, Glick Design won for its print and electronic distribution of Grand Wailea’s Elite Membership Brochure. The multi-page layout illustrates the features of the iconic resort and the specifics of their membership program.

The second award was for a design logo for Hawaii Helicopters created with apparel marketing in mind. Glick Design says the influences of tribal tattoo graphics surround a central, large letter H with colors that are primarily blues and greens.

The third design was a logo for JTex Farms for their use in packaging and vehicle graphics. Suggestions of leaves and plant forms comprise the lettering in the logo. The branding for the growing company is applied to packaging and vehicle graphics.

Designs were judged on their conceptual strength without regard to the status of their production or implementation.

This year, over 10,000 entries were submitted and only 10% were selected as winners.

“The winners of the 2017 American Graphic Design Awards are among the most talented and effective designers working today. They are the best and brightest the creative community has to offer,” said GDUSA Editor Gordon Kaye.

The awards honor the best graphic design work of the year in categories including print and collateral, branding, logos, corporate identity, packaging, advertising, direct mail, magazines, books, broadcast, video, internet and interactive, infographics and social media.

Robert Glick created the graphic design, graphic production and illustration for all three projects.

Glick Design is located at One Main Plaza in Wailuku, Maui.