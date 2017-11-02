The 8th annual Life Is Sweet festival will return to The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The fundraising event will feature a highly anticipated culinary challenge with seven renowned chefs representing eight of Wailea’s top restaurants.

This year, Four Seasons Maui, Grand Wailea, Hotel Wailea Relais & Châteaux, Fairmont Kea Lani, Mulligan’s, Longhi’s Wailea, Fabiani’s and Gannon’s will compete for the honor of Best Pastry Chef in Wailea.

Through voting, event-goers will help determine the people’s choice on the winning dessert. In addition to sampling the delicious creations, attendees of the 2017 Life Is Sweet celebration will be treated to gourmet appetizers, live Hawaiian entertainment, a silent auction, and more.

“Isn’t it wonderful for a community to come together over extraordinary food and a worthy cause? It gives us so much pride that this meaningful celebration continues to be held here,” said Brian Yano, general manager of The Shops at Wailea. “Maui residents and Wailea guests can enjoy an array of delectable food offerings from Wailea’s top chefs,” he added.

Proceeds from contributions and sponsorships of Life Is Sweet will benefit Maui schools, focusing on crucial student leadership development and scholarship funding programs.

“We’re enthusiastic to bring back Life Is Sweet to The Shops at Wailea,” said Sarah Man, state director of Best Buddies Hawaii. “In 2016, more than 150 attendees joined in the fun and we are eager to see the attendance grow even more this year. That growth means more supporters will be contributing to aid up to 300 students.”

The event will be be held on the lower floor Fountain Courtyard.

For tickets and more information about 2017 Life Is Sweet, click here.