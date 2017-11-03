The Department of Finance announced all finance divisions and DMVL satellite offices on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Lahaina, Pukalani, Hāna and Kīhei will be closed for one-day to conduct staff training.

The closure will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

The Department of Finance includes the following divisions: Finance Director’s office; Accounts/Payroll; Central Purchasing; Motor Vehicle & Licensing- Maui Mall Service Ccenter and all satellite offices; Treasury; and Real Property Tax.

The department would like to remind the public that all county offices will be closed the following day, on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.

All offices will resume their regular customer service hours on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

Department officials apologized for any inconvenience and thanked the public for their understanding during the one-day closure. For more information call Finance Department Executive Secretary Dee Dee Thyssen at 270-7476.