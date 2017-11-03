Maui Now’s Malika Dudley interviewed Kimié Miner about her upcoming performance on Maui and the exciting new announcements she recently made. Watch the video below for more. For more information on First Fridays, click HERE.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd 2017 – (Honolulu, HI) – Hawai‘i-based singer-songwriter Kimié Miner is set to release her brand new album “Proud as the Sun” on Friday, November 3rd. is follows the successful digital release on October 13 that launched the hit song ‘Bamboo’. Kimié’s new album follows the theme of growth and independence as a woman.

“My upcoming album will mark a new chapter in my life and career. I’m older now, more comfortable in my skin and about to embark on a new chapter of my life as the mother to my daughter. The theme of this album is the strength of women, the beauty found in femininity. Also, there is a vein that runs through the whole project – the theme of air, a bird’s eye view of everything, the idea of a new and broader perspective, growth, becoming more independent. My previous albums were themed around two other elements, water (journeying, traveling) and earth or land (reconnecting with my home). In my artwork and album visuals I include a lot of the color white, which represents a new beginning, a slate wiped clean, a blank canvas waiting to be written upon. For me, not only is a child being born, but also a mother. I welcome this new beginning!”

Of the fifteen songs on the CD, thirteen are original and two are covers that have a definite connection to Kimié. “‘Sea of Love’, specifically Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s version, was a song that I grew up listening to and singing as a child. It reminds me of my innocence and love for music at a young age. ‘Braddah IZ’ is such an icon for Hawai‘i and I wanted to pay homage to my early memories of him and his impact on my life and music. For the second song, I’ve always loved R&B and artists like Sam Cooke. When I learned that he wrote ‘Change is Gonna Come’ about the civil rights movement and his own personal experiences during that time, I felt an immediate connection to it as a Hawaiian. We have had our own hardships throughout our history in Hawai‘i and I originally performed a cover version of this song with my own words re-written for Hawai‘i. For the album version I wanted to honor Cooke and sang his original version.”

Kimié is proud to feature the amazing and talented Imua Garza’s vocals on ‘Sea of Love’, Deandre Brackensick singing background (‘E Kū -Rise Interlude’, ‘Proud as the Sun’, ‘Navigator’, ‘Of a Queen’, and ‘Electrify Me’) and Kaipo Kapua singing backgrounds on ‘Vein of Gold’.

“Proud as the Sun” CD is produced by Haku Records, distributed by Island Heritage and is available at music retailers throughout Hawai‘i and online.

About Kimié Miner:

Singer-songwriter Kimié (pronounced Kim-mi-Yay) Miner released her first EP, “To the Sea” in 2013 after a successful Kickstarter campaign. The seven track album included radio singles, ‘Is This Love’, ‘Shame on You’, ‘Rooted’, and ‘Make Me Say’ featuring Hawaiian musician and former schoolmate Imua Garza which reached #1 on KCCN-FM’s Top 40 Songs of 2013.

In 2015, Kimié wrote and co-produced her full-length album, “Kimié Miner.” The album went on to win “Contemporary Album of the Year” at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards in 2016. Continuing to make a splash, she was featured on Brian Mcknight’s 2016 album, “Better” on track 08 entitled, ‘Goodbye.’ Kimié is a businesswoman with her own company, Haku Collective. Haku is a full-service music, audio, and talent production group providing access to the creative output from Hawai‘i’s emerging and leading artists. Kimié’s goal is simple and pure – to live her life passionately and inspire others in the process.

https://www.kimieminer.com