Maui police responded to 25 burglaries, eight vehicle thefts and 24 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Oct. 22-28, 2017.

Burglaries increased about 9% from the week before when 23 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts were down 53% from the week before when 17 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 14% from the 21 break-ins reported the week before.

Of the eight vehicle thefts, four have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

25 Burglaries

Kapalua

Sunday, Oct. 22, 4:34 p.m.: 100 block of Ridge Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:29 p.m.: 0-100 block of Akea Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Oct. 23, 4:02 p.m.: 5700 block of Lower Kula Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Lāna‘i

Monday, Oct. 23, 12:22 p.m.: 400 block of Akolu St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

ADVERTISEMENT

Makawao

Monday, Oct. 23, 2:05 p.m.: 3600 block of Baldwin Ave, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, Oct. 27, 6:58 p.m.: 1000 block of Hiehie St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Waiehu

Monday, Oct. 23, 5:24 p.m.: 700 block of Analio St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Monday, Oct. 23, 8:43 p.m.: 300 block of Kuualoha St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Oct. 27, 12:13 a.m.: 275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at QKC, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 7:44 a.m.: 355 S High St at Wailuku Elementary School, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:16 a.m.: 1424 Lower Main St at Tiffany’s Bar and Grill, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 10:15 a.m.: 200 block of Nakoa Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pā‘ia

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 9:08 a.m.: 115 Hāna Hwy at Honolua Surf Co, Burglary Residential – Attempted Burglary

Nāpili

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:55 a.m.: 5095 Napilihau St at Napili Plaza Market, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:45 a.m.: 380 Huku Lii Pl at Aloha Plaza: Mac Made Easy, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10:04 a.m.: 470 Lipoa Pkwy at Maui Nui Gold Club, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Oct. 28, 8:11 a.m.: 300 block of E Welakahao Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Oct. 28, 11:54 p.m.: 700 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Mā‘alaea

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m.: 11 Mā‘alaea Boat Harbor Rd at Mā‘alaea Harbor, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9:22 a.m.: 100 block of Hauoli St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Oct. 26, 4:41 p.m.: 200 block of Hauoli St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kā‘anapali

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 7:57 a.m.: 2605 Kā‘anapali Pkwy at Sheraton Maui, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kaunakakai

Friday, Oct. 27, 9:43 a.m.: 0-100 block of Iliahi Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Ke‘anae

Friday, Oct. 27, 1:28 p.m.: MP 18 on Hana Hwy, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Hāna

Friday, Oct. 27, 11:16 a.m.: 12600 Hāna Hwy at MM 26, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

8 Vehicle Thefts

Kīhei

Sunday, Oct. 22, 12:39 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kulanihakoi St, 2014 SYM USA Moped, White

Monday, Oct. 23, 12:35 p.m.: 99 N Kīhei Rd in second dirt parking lot 0.1 miles north of MP 3, MCN832, 1997 Toyota Camry, White/Cam – RECOVERED

Kahului

Monday, Oct. 23, 10:52 a.m.: 170 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Maui Beach Hotel, M00039, 2013 Genuine Moped, Red/Black – RECOVERED

Thursday, Oct. 26, 10:02 p.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Rd, MKT812, 2003 Ford Focus, Gray – RECOVERED

Saturday, Oct. 28, 9:09 a.m.: 0-100 block of Vevau St, MHY346, 2001 Dodge Durango, Gray – RECOVERED

Kā‘anapali

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:14 a.m.: 100 block of Hakui Loop, 115MRV, 2013 Kawasaki Motorcycle, White

Wailuku

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:18 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kaniela St, MGV365, 2009 Nissan Sentra, White

Ha‘ikū

Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:26 p.m.: 200 block of Kauhikoa, LGY040, 1994 Toyota Camry, Blue

24 Vehicle Break-Ins

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Oct. 22, 1:17 p.m.: Hahana Rd at Jaws, 2017 Honda CR-V, Gray

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 11:43 a.m.: 900 block of Kokomo Rd, 2005 Honda Civic, Silver

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 11:43 a.m.: 900 block of Kokomo Rd, 2012 Toyota Tacoma, Black

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 5:38 p.m.: Hahana Rd/Hāna Hwy, 2017 Nissan Rogue, White

Thursday, Oct. 26, 3:36 p.m.: 10700 Hāna Hwy at MM 7, 2015 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:05 p.m.: Hāna Hwy at Bamboo Forest Trail, 2016 Toyota Sienna, Gray

Saturday, Oct. 28, 11:50 a.m.: Near Pe‘ahi Rd and Ha‘ikū Rd, 2017 Nissan Altima, Silver

Honokōwai

Sunday, Oct. 22, 3:36 p.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, 1996 Buick Riviera, White

Pā‘ia

Sunday, Oct. 22, 6:38 p.m.: 10650 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Bay Park, 2006 Mercedes Benz C-230, Black

Kā‘anapali

Monday, Oct. 23, 3:30 p.m.: 50 Nohea Kai Dr at Kā‘anapali Alii, 2004 Ford Escape, Blue

Lahaina

Monday, Oct. 23, 3:24 p.m.: 700 block of Luakini St, 2008 Ford Focus, Blue

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 3:05 p.m.: 400 block of Ilikahi St, 2015 Jeep Wrangler, White

Thursday, Oct. 26, 6:17 p.m.: 200 block of Puapihi St, 1997 Ford Ranger, White

Waikapū

Monday, Oct. 23, 3:43 p.m.: 1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Maui Tropical Plantation, 2017 Ford Expedition, White

Kīhei

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2:36 p.m.: N Kīhei Rd at Kealia Boardwalk, 2017 Dodge Charger, White

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9:10 a.m.: 515 S Kīhei Rd at Maui Beach Resort, 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, Black

Kahului

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 9:24 a.m.: 181 Dairy Rd at No Ka Oi Motors, 2006 Toyota Tacoma, Red

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9:21 a.m.: 70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Maui Mall, 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, Silver

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 10:43 a.m.: 100 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Maui Seaside Hotel at Taunte’s Island Cuisine, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Wailuku

Friday, Oct. 27, 8:55 p.m.: 0-100 block of Waipono Ln, 2000 Suzuki XL7, Blue

Makawao

Friday, Oct. 27, 1:14 p.m.: Olinda Rd at Waihou Springs Trail, 2017 Subaru Forester, Gray

Kapalua

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2:41 p.m.: 13401 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Windmills Beach, 2007 Toyota Tacoma, Gray

Nāpili