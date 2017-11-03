The Maui Friends of the Library will hold a used book sale on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the Kīhei Safeway store.

Books will be on sale for $1 and up.

Pre-loved books of all kinds will be available: fiction and non-fiction, kids and adult.

All proceeds will benefit Maui’s public libraries.

Every youngster (up to age 18 will have the opportunity to choose and take home a free book.

Everyday, Maui Friends of the Library sells used books, DVD’s, CD’s at its three locations in Kahului, Lahaina, and Pu‘unēnē.

For more information about this sale, the organization and the bookstores, go online.