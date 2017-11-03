Single-game tickets for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. HST.

The annual Maui Invitational will take place Nov. 20-22, at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Tickets begin at $35 for all consolation matchups (games 6, 7, 9 and 10), while tickets for Monday’s opening round games and Wednesday’s third-place contest will be available for $85.

Tickets for Tuesday’s semifinal games (games 5 and 8) and Wednesday’s championship contest will be available for $105.

Single-Game Ticket Pricing:

·Games 1-4 and 11 … $85 per ticket

·Games 6, 7, 9, and 10 … $35 per ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

·Games 5, 8, and 12 … $105 per ticket

In addition to single-game tickets, a variety of ticket packages remain on sale. All-Tournament and Booster ticket packages, good for all 12 games or each of a particular team’s three Tournament contests, are still available.

All-Day ticket packages, good for admission to all four games on any single Tournament day, and six-game Tournament mini plans, allowing fans to choose from a selection of games, are also available for purchase.

Single-game tickets are based on availability and can be purchased here.

The 2017 field, which includes Cal, LSU, Marquette, Michigan, Notre Dame, VCU, Wichita State and host Chaminade, features some of the most successful programs of this decade.

Since the 2010-11 season, the teams have combined for 35 total NCAA Tournament appearances, 11 Sweet 16 berths, four Elite Eights and three Final Fours, while Michigan, Notre Dame, VCU and Wichita State rank among the top 30 nationally in wins.